Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff man on drug charges on Tuesday, Nov. 12, following a traffic stop.

Jeffrey Michael McClure, 33, of Scottsbluff, has been charged in Scotts Bluff County Court with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a Class IC felony; failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class IV felony; and possession of an open container, an infraction.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Scottsbluff Police officer observed McClure traveling in the 1900 block of Avenue with expired in-transits. McClure was stopped in the 800 block of Avenue B and the officer observed an open container inside the vehicle.

As McClure was searched, the officer allegedly located a glass smoking device on his person and the vehicle was searched. During the search of the vehicle, the officer allegedly located 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and small baggies.

Bond in the case has been set at $100,000.