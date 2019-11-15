Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff man on drug charges on Tuesday, Nov. 12, following a traffic stop.
Jeffrey Michael McClure, 33, of Scottsbluff, has been charged in Scotts Bluff County Court with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a Class IC felony; failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class IV felony; and possession of an open container, an infraction.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Scottsbluff Police officer observed McClure traveling in the 1900 block of Avenue with expired in-transits. McClure was stopped in the 800 block of Avenue B and the officer observed an open container inside the vehicle.
As McClure was searched, the officer allegedly located a glass smoking device on his person and the vehicle was searched. During the search of the vehicle, the officer allegedly located 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and small baggies.
Bond in the case has been set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.