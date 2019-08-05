SCOTTSBLUFF — A 41-year-old Scottsbluff man is accused of burglarizing a rural Scotts Bluff County residence.

Clifford Bowles has been charged with burglary, a Class IIA felony; theft, a Class IV felony; second-degree forgery, a Class IV felony; and violating a protection order, a Class I misdemeanor. He was arraigned Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

According to an arrest affidavit, police investigated a burglary at a residence on County Road D. The resident reported $200 worth of gift cards, an engagement and wedding ring and three checks had been stolen from her residence. The woman reported she had noticed the items missing over the course of a few days and discovered the home had been entered by forcing a door open.

The woman was able to identify through her banking system that the stolen checks had been written to Bowles and signed with her forged signature. Two withdrawals had been made from the same checking account. More than $1,000 was reported stolen from the woman’s account.

The deputy investigating found that the engagement ring had been pawned at a local shop.

The woman told officers she had a protection order against Bowles and he had been text messaging her, resulting in the charge for violating a protection order.

Bowles is scheduled to next appear in court on Aug. 9. Bond has been set at $35,000, with a ten percent provision.