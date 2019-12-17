A Scottsbluff man and his brother were arrested Monday on charges in a Dec. 11 shooting in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

According to information released Tuesday, Cheyenne Police arrested Isaac James, 26, of Scottsbluff, and Terrance James, 27, of Cheyenne, on charges in connection with the shooting of Genaro Bojorquez, 35. The two men were arrested when Cheyenne police and detectives stopped a vehicle in which the two men were traveling at about 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The two men have been identified as suspects in a shooting at a Cheyenne hotel that police say occurred after a dispute over a drug deal. Bojorquez, of North Dakota, suffered life-threatening injuries and was treated at a Cheyenne hospital before being flown to Denver for additional care.