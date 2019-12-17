A Scottsbluff man and his brother were arrested Monday on charges in a Dec. 11 shooting in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
According to information released Tuesday, Cheyenne Police arrested Isaac James, 26, of Scottsbluff, and Terrance James, 27, of Cheyenne, on charges in connection with the shooting of Genaro Bojorquez, 35. The two men were arrested when Cheyenne police and detectives stopped a vehicle in which the two men were traveling at about 3:45 p.m. Monday.
The two men have been identified as suspects in a shooting at a Cheyenne hotel that police say occurred after a dispute over a drug deal. Bojorquez, of North Dakota, suffered life-threatening injuries and was treated at a Cheyenne hospital before being flown to Denver for additional care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.