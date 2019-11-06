A 34-year-old Scottsbluff man has been charged in an Aug. 8 crash that injured a 13-year-old boy.

Andrew Clarkson was charged on Oct. 28 with charges second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony, and willful reckless driving, a Class III misdemeanor. Charging documents accuse Clarkson of driving his vehicle in such a manner as to indicate a willful disregard for the safety of persons or property.”

According to a report from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8, at about 7:52 p.m., Clarkson had been driving out of a gated driveway and turned onto a shared road, Clarkson Lane, that lead to County Road H. Clarkson lost control of the vehicle he was driving and struck the boy, who had been walking back to his home after getting mail.

The boy was initially transported to Regional West Medical Center after the crash and then transferred to a Colorado hospital.

Clarkson had been charged via a citation and has not yet appeared in court. He is scheduled to appear for the first time in Scotts Bluff County court on Friday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.