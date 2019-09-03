SCOTTSBLUFF - A Scottsbluff man faces charges after he was discovered to be in possession of a firearm while authorities investigated a collision last month.

Prosecutors charged Zachery Adams, 22, on Monday, with charges of possession of a firearm, a Class ID felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class IV felony.

Adams had been one of the occupants in a vehicle involved in a rollover crash on Aug. 17 on County Road C near County Road 24.

While deputies investigated the crash, one of the officers observed two boxes of 7mm rifle ammunition around the vehicle. Following the crash, a deputy interviewed one of the woman in the crash and told police that Adams possessed a firearm at his home. Adams is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Adams’ home, locating a gun cleaning kit, shooting rests, three spent 7mm cartridges and receipts for ammunition.

A warrant for Adams arrest was issued and he was arraigned on Friday. His case has been bound over to Scotts Bluff County District Court for trial.

Bond has been set at $250,000.