A Scottsbluff man is accused of photographing and videoing a juvenile girl and distributing those materials.

Brandon Calderon, 19, has been charged in Scotts Bluff County Court with possession child pornography, a Class IIA felony; distributing an image without consent, Class IIA felony; two counts of first degree sexual assault of a minor, a Class II felony; and sex trafficking of a minor, a Class IB felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Scottsbluff Police investigator received a report on allegations involving a 14-year-old girl. The girl had been placed in foster care and had run away for about 24 hours. As a result, the parent examined the girl’s pone and found several sexual images and videos. The phone was turned over law enforcement.

At the time of the images being produced, police say in the affidavit, the girl had been 13 years old. Police obtained social media account information and obtained a search warrant.

In an interview with police, the girl said she didn’t know that the videos were on her phone and she was able to identify the man in the videos as Calderon. She reported two incidents in which Calderon sexually assaulted, including an incident in which he said he would give her drugs for sex.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Calderon’s social media data and were able to locate additional juvenile females that he had allegedly photographed in the nude. Police also located accounts identified in the court affidavit as “paid sex accounts.” Officers were able to determine that other accounts had viewed videos of the girl that had been posted.

A warrant for Calderon’s arrest was issued on May 28 and he was arraigned on charges Monday, June 1. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 11. Bond is set at $800,000.