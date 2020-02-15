A 45-year-old Scottsbuff man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl 17 years ago.
Ignacio Mendoza, 45, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault, a Class II felony, in Scotts Bluff County Court.
Court documents indicate that charges involve a now-26-year-old woman and occurred during Feb 2003 to June 2003. At the time of the alleged assaults, the girl would have been 10 years old.
Mendoza had been arrested on a warrant issued on Feb. 13. Warrants in the document are sealed until the preliminary hearing, according to court documents.
Bond in the case has been set at $250,000. Mendoza appeared for arraignment on Feb. 14 and is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20 for a preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.