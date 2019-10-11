Scottsbluff firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Scottsbluff home early Friday morning.
Scottsbluff firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 700 block of East 8th Avenue at about 2:11 a.m., Scottsbluff Fire Chief Tom Schingle told the Star-Herald. Gering firefighters also responded, providing mutual aid.
When firefighters arrived, flames were witnessed coming from the roof. It took about 15 to 20 minutes for firefighters to control the fire and part of their work included cutting holes into the roof to allow smoke and heat out.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Schingle said the home did have working fire alarms. Temperatures were cold early Friday, with current temperatures at the time of the fire at 16 degrees and at 4 degrees with wind chill. The cold temperatures only makes the scene more dangerous, Schingle said, but doesn't help nor hinder the fire. Once the fire is burning, it generates its own heat.
The Firefighters Ministry was dispatched. Carissa Smith, of Firefighters Ministry, said the organization has assisted the man who lived in the home with a hotel and clothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.