Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters battled a fire at a Scottsbluff home Saturday.
Scottsbluff firefighters responded to the fire, which occurred at a residence in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, shortly after 4 p.m. and the Gering Fire Department provided mutual aid.
Scottsbluff Fire Chief Tom Schingle said the fire occurred in the back bedroom and it was quickly extinguished. No one was home at time, but the owner said the fire may have started due to a propane heater he had in the bedroom,
Schingle said the fire is under investigation. He said most of the damage was confined to the bedroom with some minor smoke damage to the rest of the house.
