A Scottsbluff man and four teens were cited Tuesday after a driver lead police on a pursuit through northern Scottsbluff.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said that deputies received a complaint at around 12:08 p.m. involving a vehicle, later identified as a red Ford Focus, and a driver traveling at high rate of speed with a male “surfing “on the hood of the car. The driver was identified as traveling eastbound on County Road F.

Deputies responded to the area, identified the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver allegedly refused to stop and accelerated to approximately 90 miles per hour traveling south bound on Sugar Factory Road toward Scottsbluff. Deputies terminated the pursuit when the driver failed to stop, due to the pursuit going into the Scottsbluff and the time of day.

An investigator with the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office observed the vehicle identified in the pursuit pull into a north parking lot at Regional West Medical Center and the occupants exited the vehicle. Scotts Bluff County deputies and Scottsbluff Police officers responded to the area and with assistance from employees of RWMC, they were able to locate and identify all the occupants.

Authorities cited the driver, identified as a 17-year-old boy, on charges of flight to avoid and obstructing a peace officer. Two 16-year-old male passengers were cited on a charge of obstructing a peace officer and a 13-year-old passenger had been cited on a charge of providing false information to a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer. Authorities cited 19-year-old Abel Barron on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, false information to a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

Agencies assisting in the apprehension were the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsbluff Police Department, an Investigator with the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office and employees of RWMC.