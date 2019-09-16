A 78-year-old Scottsbluff man died Sunday in an ATV accident northeast of Scottsbluff.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman released Monday that Jackie “Jack” Prickett, 78, died at the scene of an ATV accident on County Road G, east of County Road 25, about four miles northeast of Scottsbluff.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene at 8:10 p.m. Overman said an investigation revealed that Prickett left his residence on County Road G riding his ATV and traveled westbound on County Road G. He turned around and began to head east toward his residence when the ATV left the roadway to the left. The ATV came back onto the roadway and flipped on its side and landed on top of him.
A family friend discovered the accident and found Prickett underneath the ATV. The man was able to lift the ATV off, notify authorities and began CPR until first responders arrived.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Ambulance, and the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department responded.
