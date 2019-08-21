A Scottsbluff man arrested for possessing large quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana has pleaded to charges.

On Jan. 8, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested Scott Biery, 44, after stopping Biery on a traffic violation. Information given by Biery and a passenger did not match and the trooper requested a K9 to respond. An Alliance Police K9 responded and gave a positive indication of narcotics on the driver side of the vehicle and authorities searched the car.

Inside the car, troopers reported locating two white containers of marijuana, containing a total of 56.1 grams of marijuana, a black case containing 13.4 grams of methamphetamine and another 1.3 grams of marijuana. Troopers also located syringes with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Biery and his passenger, Ramona Prime, were arrested. Additional quantities of methamphetamine were found on Prime during a search at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Initially, Biery faced charges of distribution of a controlled substance (10-28 grams), a Class ID felony; distribution of marijuana, a Class IIA felony; and two counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to a charge of delivering a controlled substance, a Class II felony, and all other counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 4.