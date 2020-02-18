Scottsbluff man sentenced in sexual assault case

A Scotts Bluff County District Court judge sentenced a 58-year-old man on a charge of sexual assault earlier this month.

Christopher Garcia had been convicted of a charge of first-degree sexual assault, a Class IB felony, after agreeing to a plea agreement in November. A second charge, second-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class IIIA felony, had been dismissed as a part of the agreement.

Charges against Garcia stem from a May 2018 arrest.

According to an arrest affidavit, Roosevelt Elementary School administration contacted police. Staff explained that a 7-year-old girl had been having problems at school, which had worsened, and when a counselor talked to the girl, she disclosed allegations that Garcia had been touching her and had sexually assaulted her.

The girl was interviewed at CAPstone. During the interview, the girl also alleged that Garcia had also sexually-assaulted her 4-year-old sister. She told authorities she had told a relative, but she was not believed. Authorities also interviewed the other girl, who also allegedly disclosed sexual contact by Garcia. The girls were removed from their relative’s home.

On Feb. 7, Scotts Bluff County Judge Leo Dobrovolny sentenced Garcia to three years imprisonment, with credit for 183 days already served in jail, and to 18 months post release supervision. With good time, Garcia will only serve half of that three years imprisonment.

The relative of the two girls, Margaret Franklin, 69, of Scottsbluff, had also been arrested as part of the investigation and later convicted of a charge of accessory to first-degree sexual assault, a Class IIA felony. She was sentenced to 2 to 3 years in prison in March 2019, with credit for 98 days served.