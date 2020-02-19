A Scotts Bluff County District Court judge sentenced a 36-year-old Scottsbluff man to prison on charges that he sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Judge Andrea Miller sentenced Kevin Shortbull Tuesday to 10 years imprisonment on a charge of first-degree sexual assault, a Class II felony, and one year in prison on a charge of procuring alcohol for a minor, a misdemeanor.

Shortbull had agreed to a plea agreement in December. Charges against Shortbull stem from a Scottsbluff Police investigation that began in May when a 15-year-old girl reported she had been sexually assaulted during a time period she had run away from home. The girl was living in Lancaster County and she was interviewed by an investigator there at a child advocacy center.

In the interview, the girl disclosed that she had run away from a local youth shelter, with a boy and that they went to a relative of the boy. At the man’s home, the girl told police, the two juveniles consumed alcohol to the point that the girl was intoxicated. The girl alleged the relative followed her into the back room of a trailer home and began aggressively grabbing her while she laid on her side. The girl told police she told the man to stop, but he did not stop assaulting her until a woman came into the room and yelled at him to stop. The girl said that her friend and another boy also witnessed the two in the bedroom and the girl was taken to the home of another relative, where she spent the night. Police interviewed two boys who confirmed the girl’s report, and that Shortbull had provided alcohol to the juveniles.

The girl was able to provide police with identifying characteristics of the man, including descriptions of tattoos and a description of the home where she reported the assault occurred.

Shortbull was given credit for 252 days already served in jail. Shortbull has also been ordered to register as a sex offender.