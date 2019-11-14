A Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to the maximum penalty on a charge of motor vehicular homicide in the death of a 69-year-old Gering man.

On Wednesday, Scotts Bluff County Court Judge Kris Mickey sentenced Cole Russell, 26, to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine on the Class I misdemeanor charge of motor vehicle homicide. He was fined $500 on a charge of reckless driving.

Russell had pleaded no contest on Oct. 2 to charges filed in connection with a May 4 collision that killed Donald Wimberely, 69, of Gering.

According to a Gering Police report, Wimberley had stopped his vehicle in the southbound lane of Seventh Street and was standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle, a 1981 Chevrolet K10 pickup, near the tire area of a trailer being hauled by Wimberley. Cole Russell, 25, driving a 2002 Dodge truck, traveling southbound, struck the trailer and the man. Russell was reported to have been distracted.

The collision occurred on Seventh Street, about 540 feet south of Morrison Road, according to the report.