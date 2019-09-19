A Scottsbluff has been sentenced to five to nine years imprisonment after being convicted of stabbing a woman in April 2018.

Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Andrea Miller sentenced Elijah Cervantes, 38, on Friday, Sept. 13.

In July, Cervantes agreed to a plea agreement, pleading no contest to charges of second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony; and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony. Felony charges of interfering with a public service company, a Class II misdemeanor, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class IV felony, were dismissed.

Miller sentenced Cervantes to three to five years imprisonment on the assault charge and two to four years imprisonment on the weapons charges, to be served consecutively.

Charges against Cervantes stem from an April 23, 2018 incident, in which police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Char Avenue. A woman had suffered four stab wounds to her neck and chest area.

According to the witness statements, the woman had been sitting in a motorized wheelchair when Cervantes came out of his bedroom, unannounced and unprovoked, and attacked the woman. Initially, the woman did not realize she was being stabbed, but thought Cervantes was punching her in the neck and chest area. One of the wounds punctured the woman’s neck, in the cartilage with her neck, and her vocal cords, causing difficulty for the woman to verbally communicate, the police said in the affidavit. As the caregiver tried to intervene, Cervantes destroyed the caregiver’s cell phone.

Police made contact with Cervantes on the scene, who said he had not been taking medications and needed to be taken to the hospital.

Cervantes was given credit for 508 days already served in jail.