A Scottsbluff man convicted of leading troopers on a pursuit and intentionally striking a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser will serve eight to 12 years in prison.

Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Andrea Miller sentenced John Nereson on seven counts in connection with the Oct. 24, 2019, incident on Feb. 12. Nereson had agreed to a plea agreement to charges in December, pleading to charges of driving under the influence (fifth offense), a Class IIA felony; driving during revocation, a Class IV felony; attempted assault of an officer, a Class IV felony; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class I misdemeanor; willful reckless driving, a Class III misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a Class IV felony; and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony.

Nereson had led Nebraska State Patrol officers on a chase after a trooper attempted to stop on a 1970 Ford pickup for driving with no lights near 21st Avenue and South Beltline Highway in Scottsbluff. Upon stopping, Nereson exited the vehicle and allegedly refused to obey commands from the trooper. The driver then re-entered the pickup and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit and Nereson stopped near the intersection of East 17th Street and Portal Place, but instead of surrendering to officers, he placed his vehicle into reverse and rammed the trooper’s patrol vehicle as the trooper was in the vehicle. The trooper exited the vehicle, giving Nereson repeated commands to stop, but he continued ramming the trooper’s vehicle, pushing it into a building and disabling his own vehicle. The man then attempted to flee the scene, but was placed under arrested after the trooper deployed a Taser.

The trooper was not injured in the incident.

Nereson’ driver’s license has also been revoked for 15 years.