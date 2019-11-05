SCOTTSBLUFF — A Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to 18 to 24 months imprisonment on child abuse charges.

Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Andrea Miller sentenced David A. Billie Jr., 36, on Friday, Nov. 1. Billie was sentenced to 18 to 24 months imprisonment and ordered to serve 9 months post sentence supervision on one count of child abuse, a Class IIIA felony. He was ordered to serve 12 months imprisonment on each of two counts of child abuse, a Class IIIA felony, with that sentence to be served at the same time as the first count.

Billie had been arrested on June 13 at a residence on Plains Drive in Gering. Police had been called to a disturbance, but Billie had left the residence before officers arrived. However, about an hour later, Billie’s wife called police back to the room, reporting that the man had assaulted the couple’s three children, who ranged in age fro 5 to 9.

The children told police that Billie had come into a room they had been playing video games and had been upset. One of the children also disclosed that Billie had also struck her, hitting her on the face and arm, and he also grabbed two of the children by the hair and struck their heads together. One of the children also told police that Billie had choked the child and another reported he had kicked her in the back and thrown her around a room.

Deputies observed injuries on the children, including one of the children suffering from a bloody nose.

Billie was given credit for 141 days already served as he awaited trial.