Lincoln — Jonathan Carlson of Scottsbluff won $20,000 playing the Golden Cherry Multiplier Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.

Carlson purchased his winning ticket at Git ‘N Split at 506 West 27th Street in Scottsbluff.

Carlson, who claimed his prize on Dec. 30, said he’s been playing Scratch tickets since they’ve been offered by the Nebraska Lottery. Carlson said he’s won a few big prizes on Scratch tickets, but this is his first top prize.

“I was pleased,” he said. “I was not overly excited because I knew if I kept playing I’d win a decent prize.”

Carlson said that playing Scratch tickets relaxes him after work and he plays quite often.

He’s planning to use his winnings to repair and remodel his house.

A $20 Scratch game, Golden Cherry Multiplier offers players a chance to win prizes from $30 to $20,000. The chances of winning $20,000 are one in 52,500, while the odds of winning any prize are one in 2.93.

