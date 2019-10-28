OMAHA — As 30 high schools across Nebraska walked in to the Mammel Hall on the University of Nebraska-Omaha campus on Friday, Oct. 25, the Scottsbluff High School Bearcats math team was ready to compete. The University of Nebraska-Omaha math contest has historically been a contest where the Bearcats were successful. This year was no different.

The 30 high schools were split into two divisions: Euler for large schools and Gauss for small schools. Mathletes completed a proofs exam, a speed round in an individual math bowl and a problem solving data analysis exam. Throughout the competition, math counts adviser Shelby Aaberg was pleased with his students’ performance.

“Our students have practiced at a high level since June,” he said. “Their performance reflects the time and energy they have invested in mathematics.”

Katherine Reisig, Ken Pham, Jamie Rose Chen, Dakota Andrews, John Mentgen and Riley Ibero thought Friday’s competition was quite successful.

“This was my third time at UNO,” Reisig said. “It’s my favorite contest because I enjoy the format.”

As the Bearcats worked together in the team round to answer 10 AP exam questions, it gave them an opportunity to play to each other’s strengths.

“We knew what we were doing and we worked well as a team,” Reisig said.

Reisig, Chen and Andrews worked together for the first time as a team, which helped them prepare for their future contests.

As they worked through the exams, Chen said the UNO contest was challenging.

“A surprising result was that, for the second consecutive year, our school won the data analysis and probability competition,” Aaberg said. “This was surprising because, with our top four qualifying for the proofs exam, the only competitors we had were sophomore John Mentgen and freshman Riley Ibero, neither of which has taken a formal statistics course.

Other teams had five or more on their team competing, but the fact that these two were able to come out on top demonstrates their level of effort in our math practices held outside class time.”

Chen, Andrews, Reisig and Pham finished in the top 50 at UNO. Chen finished fifth overall and Andrews finished seventh overall at UNO. They received a T-shirt from UNO and a medal recognizing their performance. They were the only small school competitors to finish in the top 10.

As a team, Scottsbluff finished first in the small school division with 66.4 points. They beat Omaha Skutt Catholic that scored 48 points and Lincoln Pius X that scored 46.4 points.

In the data analysis and probability contest, Scottsbluff took top place with Mentgen and Ibero finishing on top.

The Bearcats swept the speed round as Andrews finished first, followed by Jamie Chen. For the multiple choice exam, Ibero finished second among ninth graders, Chen finished first and Mentgen second for tenth graders, Andrews was first and Pham was third for 11th graders and Reisig finished fourth for 12th graders.

The Bearcats performed well in the free response exam as Chen and Mentgen went one and two for 10th graders, Andrews finished first for 11th graders and Reisig placed first for 12th graders.

With no competition this coming weekend, the Bearcats are focused on preparing for the Colorado State University math contest in Fort Collins, in Colorado on Nov. 7.

“The performance is a big confidence boost going into the two most important contests of our season,” Aaberg said. The team will compete at CSU Math Day in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Nov. 7. State competition is UNL Math Day on Nov. 14.