If you’ve ever found yourself admiring the light show at a concert, remember that there is a guy like Steve Koken producing that show.

Koken, a 1986 Scottsbluff High School graduate, owns a small production company called Bright Lights of Kansas City, working on lighting systems for local clubs and venues. His big work is touring with a variety of artists, most recently including Night Ranger and Sammy Hagar. For Koken, his job today goes back to a love of music. The first concert he attended was a Night Ranger show in Cheyenne, growing up listening to artists like Hagar, Def Leppard, Men Without Hats and The Cars. Koken played keyboard in a band called The Edge along with classmates Mike Ropp and Jennifer Asmus (Castro). He followed with other bands, including one that played with country artist Tate Stevens up until he went on (and won) the second season of the X-Factor. During his playing days, Koken learned to do lighting as a means of being a stronger part of the band.

“At some point — and I don’t even remember when exactly — I realized I enjoyed the lighting part a lot more than I enjoyed the music part,” Koken said. “I can’t even tell you exactly how it happened. I don’t think it happened over night. It’s just all of a sudden I wasn’t playing as much, then I wasn’t playing at all.”

Through his company, Koken has done lighting for NASCAR events at Las Vegas and the Daytona 500 for Rascal Flatts, concerts for Blink-182 and Alice in Chains among many other artists. He did the lighting in Arrowhead Stadium when the Kansas City Chiefs honored former tight end Tony Gonzales at halftime of a Thursday night game.

Over the years, Koken has met a number of people in the music industry — some cool, some not-so-much. He calls John Rich from Big and Rich “one of the coolest guys I’ve ever met,” and former Poison singer and now solo artist Bret Michaels “one of the most genuinely nice guys I’ve ever met.”

“(Michaels) would come in, probably like 9 to the venue, big arena shows,” Koken said. “He would come into the venue and shake the hands of everybody — sweeping the floor, loading the trucks, didn’t matter. He’d get up on sound check, thank the crew for being there, so there’s guys like that who are just fantastic. He was wonderful. Ironically, I was not a big fan of his before I met him. Then I met him, and he’s a good dude.”

Another favorite is Sammy Hagar, and Koken is scheduled to tour with Hagar and Whitesnake this summer.

“(Sammy) is awesome,” Koken said. “He defies age. He’s 72 now and you would never know it meeting him. Great dude. There’s so many people who are not exactly the same personality they are when there’s a camera. He is not one of those guys. He is super cool.”

Night Ranger has primarily the same lineup it had in its heyday in the 80s and 90s, including lead singers Jack Blades and Kelly Keagy and guitarist Brad Gillis.

“They still love doing their job,” Koken said. “We do sound check. A lot of guys their age don’t even do sound checks, they send production people to come in and do it for them. They not only do it, they have fun. The other day, they started writing a song in the middle of it.”

Life on the road is not for everyone, and Koken said there are certain things you have to learn how to do.

“I’ve never heard it accurately described,” he said. “It’s not the hardest thing. I’ve done a lot of jobs. I tell people all the time it’s not a job. I’ve had jobs. This isn’t a job. This is fun. That being said, you have to get used to sleeping at weird times in weird places. I’ve literally gone to sleep — the Blink-182 show — I can remember going to sleep under the stage, directly under (drummer) Travis Barker during the middle of the show and having to be shaken awake to go to work. You just get 22-hour days. That’s kind of a misnomer, too, because it’s not all work. It’s a 20-hour day, but you might have 4-5 hours in the middle of that where you’re not doing anything at all.”

Koken’s wife, Connie, is the daughter of a musician, so she knew from the start what she was getting into when she met Koken. Being apart for tours makes time at home even more valued.

“It’s not easy by any stretch,” Koken said. “We have a faith-based marriage. I personally think the key to it is when you’re home, you have to make it count. You can’t bury yourself into a TV show or this and that. You have to spend every minute you can together, enjoying dating, doing those things so that when you’re gone ... I’m lucky that I live in an age of video calls. Even when I was in Japan, it kind of worked out perfect because she was going to bed right when I was waking up.”

At this point, Koken says he can’t imagine a life not doing lighting, and he is glad that artists such as Night Ranger and others from that time period have maintained their popularity.

“I love the fact that that genre of music is still so popular,” he said. “It’s pretty funny being in the infrastructure of the band and the concert and the tour, those things are all like it’s 1986. We all overlook the fact that none of us have hair and we’re fat, it’s 1986 still. I love it. At some point, it’s all gonna go away and it’s gonna make me sad. I’ll maybe have to go do lights for something I don’t enjoy listening to.”