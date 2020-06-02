Scottsbluff pathway project moving forward

The Monument Valley Pathway North moved another step closer to completion when the Scottsbluff City Council approved a resolution naming a contractor for the project.

Paul Reed Construction and Supply Inc. was named contractor with a low bid coming in at just under $5.7 million.

The project has been in the works for eight years, and the contract with Paul Reed would begin the process of completion of the final phase of the project as it goes north, across Highway 26.

Scottsbluff public works director Mark Bohl told the council that the project start date is targeted as July 20 with a one-year completion date.

“They’re going to have to hustle, Bohl said.

“It’s not work days, it’s calendar days, which allows them to do weekends as well. That will help their cause.”

Bohl said the project would likely start with the structure for a pedestrian overpass over Highway 26.

Any property right-of-way that is needed has been acquired by the city so that work can begin.

In other action Monday, the council chose to table action regarding a change in the speed limit on 27th Street by Scottsbluff High School. The limit had been changed from 30 mph to 20. Police chief Kevin Spencer said there should be a traffic study completed in the coming weeks that will provide better information for the council to make a decision.

The council also tabled action on giving the go-ahead for 23 Club Baseball to move forward with a $12.7 million project to replace the current structures and fields near the high school. Clarification from the State Game and Parks Department on a grant request has been requested, and the item will come before the council again at its June 15 meeting.

More information was also requested before making a decision on moving forward with Waste Connections as an alternative to continuing to use the current Gering landfill. Scottsbluff has been looking into options for its solid waste in the interest of extending the lifespan of the Gering facility while the communities work together on the prospect of a new landfill facility.