Two Scottsbluff men were killed in a collision in Deuel County Monday.

A 33-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were killed in a crash at mile marker 103 on Interstate 80, according to information released in a press release by John Steller, Deuel County attorney and coroner.

Steller said the Nebraska State Patrol investigated the accident and determined that a F450 utility vehicle traveling eastbound crossed into the median into the westbound traffic lane and was then hit by a truck tractor semi trailer. The utility vehicle contained four occupants and two of those occupants died at the scene. The other two occupants in the utility vehicle were transported to the Julesburg hospital in Colorado.

The driver of the truck tractor semi was uninjured.

Next of kin has been notified, Steller said.

Responding agencies were Big Springs Fire/EMS, Deuel County Sheriffs Office, Deuel County Attorney’s Office, Ogallala Regional Medical, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Scottsbluff Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol.