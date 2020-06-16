Scottsbluff Police Department cancels National Night Out

The Scottsbluff Police Department has announced that its annual celebration, National Night Out, won’t be held this year.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer notified participants in the annual event in an email Tuesday morning. The event is typically held the first Tuesday of August, which would have been Aug. 4. However, the National Association of Town Watch, the organization that has spearheaded the celebration throughout the nation, had recommended communities move the event to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Spencer said, “This alternate date provided some additional challenges for us in the public safety community.”

He told the Star-Herald that canceling the event this year was not an easy decision.

“It was not an easy decision,” he said. “National Night Out is something we are really committed to having.”

He said the event is a great time for the community to get-together with first responders, have good conversations and foster good relations. “... It’s one of our biggest opportunities to get out there and share some good times with the community.”

Spencer thanked those who have participated in the event in the past and hoped they would return for the event planned for 2021. He said that the event has exceeded the department’s expectations most years, but if anyone has ideas for next year’s event “to make it better, we will consider it and give it a try.”

The department has also been hosting Coffee With a Cop events to give officers a chance to interact with the community, but those events have not been held in light of the pandemic.

Currently, he said, the department is focused on bringing its officers back off a modified schedule and returning to business as usual.

“We are still working on coming back to full force,” Spencer said.

The department is implementing different phases, much like the state and other agencies are, with patrol on modified schedules and other measures, such as limiting the number of hours that staff were in the office and providing services to the public. Next week, the Scottsbluff Police Department will re-open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Currently, the department has limited availability from 8 a.m. to noon to provide services such as handgun permits or copies of reports. Administrative staff and investigators have returned to the office for eight hours.

The department has had three instances when its personnel had to be quarantined due to exposures, but none of its staff have tested positive for the virus. Spencer said that the department’s officers and staff have been wearing masks, keeping social distancing and adapting to health and safety protocols. Patrol officers will return to a normal schedule on June 29.

