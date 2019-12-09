Scottsbluff Police investigated a three-vehicle crash that closed a major intersection for a period of time early Monday morning.

Corp. Matthew Broderick said there were no injuries in the crash at Highway 26 and East Overland. The crash occurred at about 5:16 a.m.

Broderick said that an investigation determined a teen girl, who was not identified, had been traveling westbound on Highland Road and attempted to cross the intersection onto East Overland Drive. However, the girl did not notice a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by Bryan Ballinger, 43, of Scottsbluff, and traveling eastbound on Highway 26. The girl struck Ballinger’s vehicle. The force of the impact to Ballinger’s vehicle caused it to strike a 2013 Ford SUV driven by Nichole Robinson, 44, of Gering. Robinson had been eastbound on East Overland Drive.

No injuries were reported by any of the occupants of the vehicles, but each of the vehicles sustained significant damages and had to be towed from the scene.

The teen girl was cited on a charge of failing to yield the right of way.