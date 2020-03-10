The Scottsbluff Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred early Tuesday, March 10.
Around 2:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to 2213 W. 15th St., for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, two individuals, a man and a woman, reported that they had been attacked by two men and a woman. The individuals told police that they did not know their attackers, according to a media release issued by the department.
The suspects fled the scene, allegedly taking cell phones belonging to the reporting parties and a 1999 Chevrolet Pickup. Both individuals suffered facial injuries in the attack. The man refused treatment, but the woman was transported to Regional West Medical Center for her injuries.
The pickup was located Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Avenue B. In the media release, Operations Captain Tony Straub said that it is believed to be an isolated incident.
Straub said the investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime are encouraged to contact Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers at 308-632-7867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.