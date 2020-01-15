Scottsbluff Police are investigating vandalisms to vehicles that occurred throughout the City of Scottsbluff and were reported Wednesday morning.
Sgt. Dominick Peterson said that eight incidents of vandalisms were reported to police. Officers investigating took reports of glass that had been broken out in vehicles by a projectile object, considerate with having been struck by a pellet or BB.
Officers have determined the estimated monetary loss to all vehicles involved to be $3,500 and counting, he said.
Officers are investigating leads in the case.
Anyone with information in the case can contact Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers, 308-632-STOP (7867).
