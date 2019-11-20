Scottsbluff police resolve stand-off, woman taken to hospital

A Scottsbluff woman is in custody after police were called to a disturbance in the 200 block of W. 23rd Street Wednesday morning.

A woman has been placed into custody after the woman allegedly had been armed with a handgun.

Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said that a Gering police officer had gone to a home to follow up on a theft investigation and discovered a disturbance when he knocked on the door of the residence. During the disturbance, Wasson said, "a firearm was mentioned by one of several occupants inside the residence." Soon after, several persons exited the home reporting the woman inside the home was armed with a handgun. According to scanner traffic, the woman had threatened suicide.

The Gering officer requested assistance from Scottsbluff officers, who responded and secured the scene. Investigators, two of whom are trained as negotiators, also responded and the negotiators made contact with the woman, who Wasson reported had hid in a room of the home. Negotiators were able to de-escalate the situation and the woman surrendered to law enforcement.

The woman has been transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment. Wasson said the investigation is ongoing and reports will be forwarded to the county attorney for review.

During the incident, Scottsbluff Public Schools had issued an alert that an elementary school in the area is on lockout. Lockout means that no one will be permitted in or out of the school at this time. The lockout had been in place for about an hour when it was lifted at about 1:14 p.m.

The incident began at about 11:40 a.m. and the incident had concluded by 1:14 p.m.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.