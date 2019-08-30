Scottsbluff Police are working some leads generated from public tips as officers investigate an attempted armed robbery that occurred at Walgreens Thursday.

Scottsbluff Police were called to Walgreens around 9 a.m. after it was reported that the suspect had attempted to rob a courier. It doesn’t appear that the robber made off with anything, but police did locate a BB gun inside the truck that they believe to belong to the suspect.

“We are working some information that we have received from the public,” Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said. “We don’t have anything really solid at this time. We have requested surveillance video from several locations to help in our investigation. Some has been received, and we are reviewing it, and some has not yet been submitted.”

It’s unclear if the robbery attempt was targeted or random, Wasson said. The courier delivers a wide variety of goods, from auto parts to cosmetics, and doesn’t know what is on the truck day to day. Most products are in sealed totes. It’s not believed that prescription medications are among the items delivered by the courier.

Police continue to seek information from the public to help them identify the person suspected in the robbery attempt. Surveillance video has been used to issue photos to the public. Wasson said the suspect is described as a Hispanic or black male, 20-30 years old, approximately 6’ 2”, wearing a black jacket/coat, tan colored hat (possibly newsboy style), tan colored pants (tapered leg) with tan/sand colored military like jungle boots.

Video clips from the surveillance footage is available at starherald.com.

Anyone with any information in the robbery should contact Scottsbluff Police, 308-632-7176 or Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers, 632-STOP (7867).