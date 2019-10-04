Scottsbluff Police wear pink as part of Nebraska’s Pink Patch Project, raising awareness of breast cancer

SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff Police officers will be among officers with 26 agencies in the state of Nebraska sporting pink patches this month.

The Scottsbluff Police Department received its patches earlier this week and officers are already wearing them to help increase awareness about breast cancer. Scottsbluff Police Officer Bobbi Kuhlman helped organize the department’s effort to participate in Nebraska’s Pink Patch Project.

The Nebraska Pink Patch Project is the state offshoot of a national effort that began in southern California. Kuhlman said she learned of the project last year, but it was too late to get involved so she “put it in the back of my mind. Last October, I tried to do purple hair for the Purple Hair Challenge, which raises awareness of domestic violence. Chief (Kevin Spencer) wasn’t too keen on me dying my hair purple, so he said if something comes up, that is not too crazy and violates department policy, to let him know.”

In July, Kuhlman and Spencer received emails on the Pink Patch Project.

“(Organizers) wanted to continue to expand and get more departments involved,” Kuhlman said. “They were trying to get some involved in western Nebraska. Chief said, ‘If you want to, you can run with it.’”

Kuhlman coordinated with the Scottsbluff police union, Scottsbluff Police Officers Association, which funded purchasing patches to be sold locally. Each of the agencies participating can choose the charity that benefits from sale of the patches. The Scottsbluff Police Officers Association chose Festival of Hope.

“We were excited to know that we could raise money here and it could stay here to benefit people in the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming,” she said.

So far, Kuhlman said, she thinks the effort has gone well. About half of the department’s police officers are wearing the patches.

“We’ve had a pretty good showing of guys who do want to wear them,” she said. “I don’t think there are too many people who have not been touched by or know someone who has had cancer. Everyone is pretty enthusiastic about what we are doing and wants to help raise awareness for our local charity.”

The department will be selling the patches to the public during its first “pop-up” at the Winter Farmers Market on Saturday. The farmers market is held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former Village Garden Center, 1400 E. 20th St. The center is located behind Backaracks.

The cost of the patches is $10.

Kuhlman said the department hopes to have other pop-ups throughout the month.

T-shirts are also available through the Nebraska Pink Patch Project. The department won’t have T-shirts on hand, but will have order information available. The department receives half of the proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts. Different T-shirt designs are available and each of them sport photos of the patches designed by area police departments.

Patches will also be available to purchase at the Scottsbluff Police Department or you can ask a Scottsbluff Police officer about purchasing the patches.

Anyone unable to visit the farmers market to purchase patches can order patches online, https://nepinkpatchproject.com/. However, Kuhlman advises that sales of those patches is split so if a person wants the Festival of Hope to benefit from the full cost of the patch, purchasing the patches from the department or its officers is advised.

To learn more about Festival of Hope, visit http://www.festivalofhope.net/.