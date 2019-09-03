SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scottsbluff Public Schools preschool program is helping to prepare 140 students for their futures and staff members say the year is off to a good start.

“It’s been very busy,” said teacher Elise Gurrola.

The program expanded into a second classroom at Roosevelt Elementary, allowing an additional 20 students to participate. The expansion was made possible by a $155,000 Early Childhood Expansion Grant.

There are 100 students at Bear Cub Stadium and 40 at Roosevelt, making up three full-day classrooms and one half-day classroom. Both classrooms at Roosevelt are full day and are attended by 3 and 4 year olds.

“We have 10 3-year-olds that go full day,” said early childhood director Jodi Benson, adding that those students are there through a partnership with Head Start. “We have 46 total Head Start students in our program.”

Gurrola said preschool can play an important role in a child’s future.

“When children can get into a safe learning environment early on, they have a better foundation for academic success later in life,” said Gurrola. “They have positive experiences and they’re able to grow socially.”

Benson said the Bear Cub program, which follows a play-based curriculum focuses on skills like playing safely, being a responsible learner and respecting others. They also work on letter and number recognition as well as other skills that will help them be more successful in the classroom.

“The most exciting thing about having Bearcat preschool at Roosevelt is that our students will start kindergarten at Roosevelt,” said Benson. “They’re in their building and they get to know everyone. It makes for a great transition into kindergarten.”

Gurrola said most the students are settling into to their new routine.

“We’re really consistent,” Gurrola said. “We have the same schedule every day, so they know what to predict.”

Gurrola said the students are “excited about everything,” and she enjoys watching them grow.

“They are just so lovable,” Gurrola said, adding that her favorite thing about being their teacher is “the ability to touch their lives early on and get them interested and excited about learning.”

Benson said the program also focuses on relationships with students' families.

“We get to know the families and team up with them, because we want to work with them to help their children be successful,” Benson said.