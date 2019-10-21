Scottsbluff Public Schools practice fire drill and reunification plan

As students sat in their classrooms during first period Monday, Oct. 21, Scottsbluff Public Schools administration, security personnel and local law enforcement prepared for a fire drill and reunification simulation. The districtwide simulation tested staff and students on their protocols for an off-site evacuation and educated them on the reunification process.

High school principal Mike Halley pulled the fire alarm in one of the school’s stairwells as James Todd, Scottsbluff Public Schools safety and security coordinator, stood with Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer in the hallway, watching how people reacted.

For senior Alyssa Lerma, Monday’s simulation showed her that her and her classmates can improve.

“I jumped when the alarm went off because I was focused on playing music (in band class).”

As Lerma exited the building to the south lawn, she learned it is important to listen to teachers.

“I feel like we could have done better,” she said. “I learned we need to be more organized and be quiet for further instructions.”

Following the high school’s simulation, 800 Bluffs Middle School students and staff went through a fire evacuation before being relocated to the Scottsbluff High School auditorium. For sixth-grader Alexis Corona, the simulation was scary.

“I was scared, but my teacher calmed me down,” she said.

As they found their seats in the auditorium, Ryley Valentine said he learned about the reunification process.

“The reunification process is new and it’s important to listen to our teachers so we know what to do,” Valentine said.

During the reunification process, students are kept in the auditorium until their parents arrive. Parents are brought into the main sports gym where they have to show identification and fill out a form with their child’s name. School staff, also called runners, will take the parents into the high school’s media center while another staff member brings the student.

“It’s a safe place for our parents to come get us,” said Corona.

While Monday’s simulation served as practice for the district to address areas of needed improvement, BMS sixth-grader Jordan Hyde learned drills are serious.

“Sometimes things can be so serious our parents have to come get us,” Hyde said. “I also learned sometimes drills aren’t all fun and games.”

Once each BMS class found their seats, teachers took roll call to ensure everyone was accounted for and displayed their all clear signs.

“It helps us get a routine and structure, rather than saying to the students this is what we would do,” said Brooke Talkington, sixth grade social studies teacher.

Talkington said her and her students headed outside after the fire alarm was pulled and she accounted for everyone before they were told to go to the high school. Following the drill, district staff and administrators went through a simulation of the reunification process. Role playing as parents and students, staff worked through scenarios where parents don’t have identification. If students are not accounted for, parents will be taken into the counseling office or board room while staff locate the student.

“The high school is the primary reunification location for the district,” said Superintendent Rick Myles.

Following the exercise,Halley was glad they chose to test the relocation and reunification processes.

“I was happy it was this because now I have a long list of things I need to address, so we’re prepared,” he said.

Todd said Monday’s exercise helped students and staff know their primary and secondary schools during an evacuation. He said it’s important for parents to know where those are as well.

“We realize there may be times we’re dealing with a trauma situation,” he said. “It could be something similar to this, a school fire or something along those lines where they may not be able to respond to the middle school to pick up their kids.”

District personnel, principals and law enforcement held a debriefing after the event in the high school board room as they identified how they can continue to ensure students and faculty are safe.

Todd and Myles were pleased with everyone’s response to the drill. Myles was grateful for Todd’s diligence in organizing the drill with law enforcement and school officials, so the district can continue to keep safety a top priority.