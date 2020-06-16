A recent survey conducted by Scottsbluff Public Schools gave parents the opportunity to share feedback about the e-learning experience. Despite being thrust into a virtual environment nearly overnight, much of the feedback was positive.

The survey was put together to measure the effectiveness of the e-learning transition, said Melissa Price, SBPS director of communications. The survey was administered to all schools in the district last month.

The Nebraska Association of School Boards provided a template for the survey, which the district was able to customize. Survey links were sent to parents via Remind, social media and email, and questions were available in English and Spanish.

Parents were asked to complete the survey for each school they had a child attending. From May 15 until May 29, a total of 462 responses were collected and tabulated by NASB.

“Most of our respondents were in the middle school and high school because that’s where we have more students,” Price said on Monday evening during a presentation to the school board.

Just over 30% of responses came from families with student in the high school, with nearly 26% coming from the middle school.

Ninety-eight percent of respondents said their child had access to a computer or tablet on a daily bases.

“I think in many cases, this may have been their school issued Chromebook,” said Price. “If we asked this question in March, we probably would have gotten a whole lot of a different response.”

Families were asked how much time their students spent on school work on a typical day at home. Thirty-seven percent of respondents said their child spent one to two hours a day on school work, followed by 25% who spent 2-3 hours.

Fifteen percent reported spending less than an hour on school-related tasks each day, while 13% landed in the 3-4 hour category. Ten percent reported spending more than four hours a day on school work.

“When we looked at the individual building breakdowns, you could see that it did kind of go up as you would expect to see as the grade levels and rigor increase,” said Price.

Just over 70% reported their students did not experience technical difficulties when it came to finishing school work, while nearly 30% reported there had been technical issues such as poor internet connection or Zoom meetings cutting out.

“We did also see answers where they said ‘I had issues at first or I had issues, but they were resolved,’” said Price. “I think our teachers and our library media specialists, and those people ... you could really see the results of their work and their ability to provide technical support to our families.”

When asked if the communication from their school was adequate and timely, 42% of respondents strongly agreed, 45% agreed, 9% disagreed and 3% strongly disagreed.

Similar numbers were reflected when participants were asked whether communication from their child’s teacher had been adequate or timely, with 41% strongly agreeing, 41% agreeing, 14% disagreeing and 3% strongly disagreeing.

Price pointed out that communication preferences vary a lot. What one person considers adequate, another may consider too much or too little.

“For us to have this level of satisfaction on these two questions, you know, I thought that was really positive,” said Price.

Parents were also asked to rank components of their child’s remote learning experience on a scale of one to five, with five being a strength and one being an area of concern.

Assignments and learning scored an average of 3.33, technology access and use averaged 4.04. Childcare/supervision averaged 3.79, with student teacher relationships and individual support ranking similarly with an average of 3.76.

Parents appeared to be happy with meal distributions, giving it an average score of 4.34. Medical information and/or care ended up with an average of 4.23.

“That was really nice to see that people have really appreciated the work that our food service and staff have put into meal distributions, the information that had come from our health services offices and, of course, all the work of our IT department,” Price said.

The subject with the lowest average was emotional well-being, with a score of 3.22.

“Making this kind of change so drastically and so quickly has created some anxiety and some loneliness and some of those feelings for our students,” said Price.

She added that the information will help staff “know where students are coming from at the time we can bring them back into the building,” and help them adjust accordingly.