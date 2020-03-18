Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Scottsbluff Public Schools staff members are working to ensure students and families have access to healthy meals.

As drivers drove through the parking lot at Roosevelt Elementary School Wednesday morning, school administrators, teachers and paraeducators brought out bags filled with apples, muffins, cereal boxes, corn, peas, oranges and milk.

To maintain the six foot distance between people, the district staff visited with families through the window, writing down the students’ names and what school they attended. Many staff members wore face masks and gloves to further limit the spread of germs.

For mother Abigail Newsom, the pickup was an easy process.

“I like the idea of the car thing,” she said. “I was worried that it was going to be a mass group of people waiting, which didn’t happen.”

She added the way the pickup was set up helped the traffic flow quickly and kept the line short.

Melissa Price, Scottsbluff media coordinator, said everyone in the district is helping hand out and prepare the meals for students. They have developed a rotation schedule at the Roosevelt and Bluffs Middle School locations to give staff an opportunity to help.

Grace Poor Bear visited Roosevelt Wednesday morning to pick up meals for her family during the school closure.

“I love it,” Poor Bear said. “It’s amazing. I’m glad they are doing this. This helps provide healthy meals and promotes staying safe.”

Trinity Newsom also appreciated the efforts by the district to make the process easy to pick up food.

“This is a good idea for students who need extra food,” she said. “The car idea makes it a lot simpler. It was easier and faster than I thought it would be.”

James Todd, head of district security, appreciated the speed at which the district staff organized the grab and go meals for students and the compassion everyone has shown.

“In times like this, you see people come together,” he said. “There is a genuine amount of compassion for the public and the kids. Everyone wants to help.”

As families continue to visit the schools to pick up meals during the COVID-19 closure, Todd said, “I hope people see that we care for the community and children. We want to make sure everyone is taken care of and know we’re here and trying to serve all kids as best as we can.”

Prior to the first day of pick up, Taher Food Services prepped 3,300 meals. The meals were then separated into various bags, based on family size and set up in the gym at Roosevelt Elementary.

During the pickup, families received four meals for their children, including breakfast and lunch items. Frances Burkhalter, Roosevelt Elementary principal, anticipated more families would pick up meals at the evening pickup time from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

While the district has scheduled pick up times at Bluffs Middle School on Thursday, the pickup will be weather permitting due to the predicted storm. The regular schedule will resume the week of March 23.

Families whose oldest child attends Roosevelt, Longfellow, Lake Minatare or Roosevelt Preschool can pick up meals Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Families whose oldest child attend Bluffs Middle School, Lincoln Heights, Scottsbluff High School, Westmoor, ReConnect, CHOICES, Bear Cub Preschool stadium location, Lifelinks, and ESU Meridian can pick up meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.