A recent flurry of activity has prompted economic development assistance requests for the City of Scottsbluff.

The City Council on Tuesday will consider an application from Western Farms for it’s hemp production facility in Scottsbluff. Recent presentations before the City’s LB840 committee have included McKinney Manufacturing in Mitchell and Factory Crimp Services and Gardner Technologies in Scottsbluff. Scottsbluff LB840 Committee Chairman Jim Trumbull said a new presentation from Prime Metals that would likely include both Scottsbluff and Gering will be coming in the near future.

“It seems like everything comes at once, then you have nothing, but that’s the business of economic development,” Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Starr Lehl said. “You just have to really be patient. Some of these projects have been ongoing for a while, and you just have to be patient with them. We’ve got a few others that are coming up as well. I think it’s a really good time for people that are looking for a good-paying job with benefits. Good time to be looking at Scottsbluff.”

Western Farms will be asking for $500,000 in funding. In turn, Western Farms would create up to 17 jobs in the first year and a total of 30 full-time jobs by the third year. The company can use those jobs toward job creation credits of up to $75,000 per year with a cap of $225,000. The remainder of the funding would be in the form of a low-interest loan. The first step of Western Farms’ process will be to grow seed to be sold to producers.

Trumbull said the committee did plenty of research on the product and its production before making a recommendation on the funding. The hemp production is a “very virgin” thing in the area, Trumbull said, but it could become a value-added ag business.

“It’s our way of telling the producers that we’re glad to be a part of it, and we wish you the best,” he said.

The City Council recently approved funds for Factory Crimp Services, Inc. The business has committed to maintain five new full-time equivalent positions over the next eight years as part of the grant although Owner Scott James has indicated that he expects higher numbers of employees to be added. James said Factory Crimp will take on some of the services currently performed at C.S. Precision in Gering and at Couplamatic in Scottsbluff, and perform some final assembly processes as a way of expanding. The three businesses will operate as separate entities. James said he expects two crimp lines for the new business and approximately 400,000 assemblies per year.

McKinney Manufacturing is looking to obtain funding to help purchase a water jet that can be used to cut materials from paper to steel. Trumbull said the City has funded McKinney previously and the company has proven itself successful, so the request for additional funds wasn’t difficult to sell.

“They’re doing a lot of work for the natural gas industry, and they have contracts with some Wyoming businesses to manufacture some of their parts to their machines,” Lehl said. “They’re going to be adding another two to three employees.”

Gardner Technologies, a low-voltage contractor and computer and phone sales and repair company, is looking to transition four contract laborers to W-2 company employees in its operation.

“The more of these types of businesses that we can bring into the community, the more the need arises for retail businesses, and that’s how it’s all supposed to work,” Lehl said. “As economic development professionals, we bring in the good-paying jobs with the benefits, and usually the retail will follow. With the strange retail environment we’re in now with everybody ordering everything on-line, you never know. It’s just so tough to know. There’s so many large retail stores that have been closing or downsizing that we hope to eventually draw additional retail into the community. But it’s tough.”

