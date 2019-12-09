Scottsbluff’s Christmas Parade lights up downtown with fun

With parades around the valley being canceled due to weather, Angela Kembel knew Scottsbluff’s Downtown Christmas Parade needed to happen.

When bad weather began to move in a few days before the parade’s original date of Dec. 1, Kembel was faced with a decision. The parade could go on as planned, despite the 6-8 inches of snow that were forecasted for the area, she could cancel it all together or attempt to reschedule it.

“When I heard that other parades got canceled and not rescheduled, I felt even more of a responsibility to make sure there was a Christmas parade in the community,” Kembel said.

The decision was made. The parade would take place on Dec. 8, instead.

Kembel took to social media and reached out to local media in an effort to get the message out.

The community and parade participants were supportive of the change, she said — they knew a parade with blowing snow and cold winds wouldn’t be all that enjoyable. The weather on Sunday was mild, making for a much better parade-going experience.

Prior to the parade, 18th Street Plaza was full of people making s’mores, drinking cocoa and getting their faces painted.

Lawrence Fehlinger opted to have his face painted like a tiger. When asked why he was attending the parade, Fehlinger simply roared.

Jade Fry watched as his daughters, Sophia and Kimber, held sticks over a fire pit, attempting to perfectly roast their marshmallows.

“We just came out to support the town,” said Fry. “It’s a chance to have a good time and support the community — that’s what we need in this world.”

Kembel shared Fry’s sentiment, saying that events like the parade not only strengthen the bonds that already exist here, they are also a chance for newcomers to feel welcome and to recognize the sense of community that exists here.

Members of the Scottsbluff Fire Department kept an eye on the fire pits and handed out hot cocoa not far from the Plaza’s Christmas tree, which they’d helped decorate the day before.

“They brought their bucket truck,” said Kembel. “We’re indebted to the Scottsbluff Fire Department this year.”

For those who forgot to bring marshmallows to roast, Mitchell Cub Scout Pack #9 were there to save the day with s’mores kits.

“It’s a way for us to raise money for our pack,” said Holly Anderson, committee chair.

Christmas carols floated over to the plaza, coming from members of the Scottsbluff Tri-M that were gathered nearby.

“We were going to do a float, but too many people were busy,” said Anna Harveson. “We were told we could come sing before the parade, so we are.”

As the start time for the parade grew near, the crowd gathered in the Plaza began to join those already lining Broadway.

Led by the Scottsbluff Police Department, around 40 floats made their way down the street along with beloved Christmas characters like Santa, the Grinch, the Bumble and Frosty the Snowman. Despite Lightning McQueen being right in front of him, it was Mater the tow truck that caused kids watching the parade to begin cheering and chanting the Disney character’s name.

Following the parade, kids had a chance to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas and take photos with the Grinch.

While Kembel believes that the more events a community has, the better, the parade is special.

“I think it just really keeps the magic of Christmas alive,” said Kembel. “I can see it on the kid’s faces — their eyes are full of wonder. That’s my biggest motivator.”