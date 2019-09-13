Scottsbluff’s ProStart students prepare egg dishes to ready for competition

SCOTTSBLUFF — With 30 minutes on the clock, Scottsbluff High School students in Hannah Liptac’s ProStart 2 class prepped for a breakfast competition Friday afternoon.

Liptac said the students have been reading their “Foundations Level 2” textbook throughout the week learning about various egg preparations.

“I like to tie in whatever we’re learning into the competition,” Liptac said.

Three teams worked together to come up with a menu with the parameters of serving a breakfast dish with a cooked egg within the time constraint. The teams found inspiration for their dishes from their life experiences and hoped it translated into the final product. One team chose to create a Mexican-style breakfast called Migas.

“We are making a Mexican-style breakfast dish,” Liliana Cisneros said. “It’s a traditional dish we have as a family.”

The dish contains onions, bell peppers and jalapeños mixed in with eggs and tortillas.

“It’s like scrambled eggs with a smooth texture, but with a little bit of crunch with the fried tortillas.”

Trevin Konley immediately started building his hollandaise.

“I currently have a double broiler boiling together the eggs, cumin, water and lemon juice to make the hollandaise sauce,” he said.

A challenge of making the sauce is not heating the eggs too quickly, otherwise, they will scramble.

“You need to cook low and slow because you want a smooth texture,” Konley said.

As the teams worked on their individual components of the dish, their time went by quickly and they had to carefully watch the clock to make sure their foods were properly cooked. With Liptac giving them minute countdowns, the teams turned their attention to plating their dishes.

Bella Sharp, Kayler Soule and Kinleigh Soule tested their waffle batter in the waffle machine to make sure they cooked it properly.

“The hardest part is figuring the timing of it,” said Kayler Soule. “We have to figure out when to flip each side so they don’t get burnt.”

Once they moved the waffles to the plate, they decided to use a round cutter to make their waffles uniform for the presentation.

Team Pizazz was the first to finish its dish and place it on the table. They made French toast with whipped cream and strawberries, dusted with powdered sugar. Team Migas plated second. Now both teams watched as the final team stacked its fried chicken and poached egg on top of their waffles with less than eight seconds remaining.

With everything on the plate, Sam Vidlak picked it up to move it to the presentation table when the poached egg slid off the chicken and onto the floor. Everyone’s heart sank as they looked at the yellow yolk scattered on the floor.

“As a team, we did a great job,” Vidlak said. “We worked separately on our tasks, but as a team to put out a dish.”

After finishing their chicken and waffles Benedict plate and reflecting on what it once looked like, Vidlak felt the challenge was a success.

“Bella’s plating is phenomenal,” he said. “It was fun and nice, besides the ending when I dropped the egg.”

Judging on presentation, difficulty and taste, Liptac named Migas the winner.

“Their plating and saucing was good,” Liptac said. “I was looking to see who created a well-balanced dish. They managed their time the best, kept their station neat and had no major safety violations.”

Jose Bello, who was a team member on Team Migas, was confident in his team’s abilities.

“We knew we were going to win,” Bello said. “I’m proud of how it turned out.”

Following their competition, Bello said, “I learned to have the sauce ready next time and be prepared.”

Liptac hopes the classroom competitions prepare her students for their upcoming competition. State is in late February and early March. The regional competition is in mid-February and is hosted in Omaha.

“I hope it plants seeds of time management and helps them know the level they have to get to,” Liptac said.

