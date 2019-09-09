SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scottsbluff Schools Foundation is hosting its second annual online auction Sept. 13-22, sponsored by First State Bank, with prizes highlighting Scottsbluff High School’s career academies as well as a grand prize vacation to Hawaii.

The giveaway provides an opportunity for the foundation and students to engage with the community.

“It’s a good way for people who may not get the opportunity to be in the schools in the day to be able to utilize and enjoy some of the things we have to offer,” Melissa Price, director of communications, said.

This year’s auction allows the public to bid on a week in Mexico, a $50 certificate to the Scottsbluff High School greenhouse, a catered lunch at your next meeting courtesy of Scottsbluff High School Pro-Start students as well as Huskers football and volleyball tickets. To register and view more items, text CATS to 79230 or visit qtego.net/qlink/sbps.

“Something new this year is a cosmetology spa day from our cosmetology students and Fullen School of Hair Design,” Price said.

Every $20 donation or more to the SBPS Foundation receives an entry for the Hawaii trip getaway. The winner will enjoy a week getaway July 6-July 13 at the Hali’l Kai Resort with accommodations for five people. There is $3,000 travel cash included. Donors will receive one entry for a $20 donation, two entries for a $40 donation. For a $100 donation, donors will receive six entries for the grand prize.

Only 999 entries are available for the Hawaii trip. The foundation will close the giveaway if they reach 999 entries prior to Sept. 21. Last year, the foundation sold out, so the public is encouraged to buy their tickets early. Cash, check, credit, debit, or Paypal are accepted. Donations can be made at the Scottsbluff Public Schools District office at 1722 First Ave. or at First State Bank.

The Hawaii vacation drawing will take place during halftime of the Scottsbluff football game against Sterling on Friday, Sept. 21. The winner does not need to be present to win.

Proceeds from these events will be used for the various initiatives the Scottsbluff Schools Foundation is currently supporting. In previous years, the Foundation has provided support for the Classroom Grant Program to enrich students programs. Some of the programs include purchasing ukuleles and Lego coding kits at the elementary schools.

