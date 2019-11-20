Scottsbluff Police have responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. 23rd Street.

According to scanner traffic, police were called to a disturbance. A woman involved in the disturbance was reported to be armed with a handgun. As officers responded, the woman was reported to have threatened to shoot herself with the firearm.

Scottsbluff Public Schools has issued an alert that an elementary school in the area is on lockout. Lockout means that no one will be permitted in or out of the school at this time.

The district will advise once the lockout is lifted.