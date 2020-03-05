Projections for the health of the state’s cash reserve, called the rainy day fund, have improved since just a year ago.

During a conference call with local constituents, District 48 State Sen. John Stinner of Gering said the fund has replenished itself in just one legislative session.

The boost was helped along by the most recent numbers from the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, announced last month. The board projected an increase of $70 million in sales and use taxes for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

At the start of the last biennial legislative session in 2019, the rainy day fund stood at $726 million. By the end of the session, it was down to a projected $322 million.

“Today, the fund has replenished itself by over $400 million,” Stinner said. “From a fiscal posture, our state probably is as fiscally strong as it’s ever been.”

Stinner added that even with strong growth, the legislature is trying to hold spending growth at 3% or under. “Normal” growth is in the 4.2% range.

With about 25 days left in the current legislative session, Stinner said that senators are now in all-day debates, often lasting as late as 10 p.m.

Senators have 105 priority bills left to consider. As of Monday, Feb. 24, 40 of those are still in committee. A priority bill is required to be advanced out of committee for debate by the entire Legislature.

Stinner was also asked whether the state budget could be impacted by concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

“I think there will be an impact, although we’re still speculating,” he said. “That’s why we’re being conservative with our spending so we have a cash buffer to take into the next biennium.”

Stinner, the chairman of the Appropriations Committee, said most of his time has been spent getting the modified budget ready for debate.

With current budget numbers and the projected surplus from the Forecasting Board, Stinner estimated the state could add an additional $140 million to the rainy day fund.

Expected expenditures include property tax relief, tax exemptions for military and the state’s new business incentives bill, leaving about $43 million.

And another one-time $10 million payment to the workforce housing investment fund should also be approved by the Legislature.

“After that, we have about $10 million in bills on the floor to consider,” Stinner said. “I’m hoping we can carry forward about $20 million into the rainy day fund for the next biennium.”

Stinner added that a lot of their budget projections for revenue growth in the next biennium are based on 3.6% growth.

“Some people are concerned about what we’re doing about property tax, so we’re using pretty conservative numbers and it still fits in the budget,” he said. “We’re still waiting for at least a 33 vote count on the property tax bill, but last I heard there were a solid 20 votes against it.”

Stinner said he’s among many senators who want to do something large on property tax relief, but the current bill would need revisions to get it back to the floor for debate.

Outside the current property tax bill that’s still in the Revenue Committee, the Legislature has provided $275 million in property tax relief and possibly another $500 million.

“That says volumes about what we’re trying to do from a priority standpoint and still provide a considerable amount of dollars for workforce, for prisons and for education,” Stinner said.