Scottsbluff student honored for love of languages

It was a middle school project about Japan that led Adrianna Casias to a love for languages. This year, the Scottsbluff High School senior received High Honors as a Nebraska World Language Distinguished Scholar.

The Distinguished Scholar award is given to students in recognition for their leadership in language learning, appreciation for cultural diversity, communicative competence and their commitment to studying languages.

Casias was one of 60 students across the state recognized by the Nebraska Department of Education during World Language Week. She was nominated by her teacher, Jin Ni.

“She has been studying Chinese with me for three years,” Ni said.

Prior to her middle school project on Japan, Casias said she had no interest in learning another language. That project changed things, though.

“I fell in love with the country immediately,” she said.

She began going online to learn more, using videos to learn how to read, write and speak Japanese. She hoped to study abroad there someday.

As a freshman, she decided to take a Spanish class.

“It confused me a little bit, because I was used to Latin American Spanish and the curriculum was based on European Spanish,” she said. “Sophomore year, I decided to study a different language and chose Chinese.”

She said she knew not every school offered Chinese as an option, so she wanted to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Also, I thought it would be awesome if I could understand one of the hardest languages in the world,” Casias said.

In classes, Casias would try to speak to Ni in Chinese as much as possible, and she enjoyed studying and writing Chinese characters.

“The writing system is completely different from English,” she said. “I was an art student until the end of junior year which really helped my imagery memorization.”

Being able to easily memorize the character made learning the writing system easier, she said.

In addition to Chinese, Casias continues to work toward complete fluency in Spanish. She’s also been studying Japanese, Korean, French, “a little bit of Russian and Arabic,” and hopes to someday achieve fluency in those.

She uses books, TV shows and movies to further her language skills.

“I really like the horror genre,” she said. “Japan is known for its horror genre and I really enjoy watching Japanese Horror movies.”

When she’s not watching horror flicks, she finds Chinese TV shows on Netflix. Foreign films help too. Her favorite is a Korean movie called “Train to Busan.”

“Every time I watch the film, I pick up some words and some sentences,” Casias said.

Even English movies play a role in her learning. Sometimes, she checks the subtitle options to see if there are captions available in the language she’s trying to learn to read, she said.

“That’s how I learned to read Chinese at a faster pace,” she said.

Casias believes languages can offer students another perspective and open their minds to see the bigger picture.

“The world is a big place, and other countries are like worlds of their own,” she said, adding that languages and learning from others help make it “possible to see the world as what it is.”

For those learning a language, Casias recommends not following her lead and only focusing on one language at a time. You also need to be willing to let go of the rules of your own language, she said, because each language has its own styles, structures and rules.

She said trying to learn from books and film can be challenging, so it’s a good idea to interact with native speakers as much as possible, even if it’s through video calls or written correspondence.

“It’s OK to embarrass yourself in front of native speakers,” she said. “It helps them help you with your fluency.”