A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a vehicle and residence early Thursday morning.

The boy has been arraigned in Scotts Bluff County Court on two counts of unlawful and intentional discharge of a firearm, a Class ID felony; and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony. The boy appeared in court on Friday.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 2:25 a.m. to a residence in the 2700 block of W. 35th Street after receiving a report of several gunshots. A deputy discovered that several 9mm rounds had been fired at the residence and at a vehicle. Two people had been in the vehicle and three people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

Police made contact with a juvenile boy who alleged he had received several text messages from a female who was to come to the residence. the juvenile boy and two other males, who were not identified, at the residence observed two vehicles pull down the road at the same time, with one of the vehicles turning off its headlights and parking down the street. The other vehicle parked east of the residence.

The boy said he texted the female, asking her to come inside the residence, but no one stepped out. Two males from the residence walked to the vehicle that had parked east of the residence, and as they opened the door, gunshots allegedly came from the vehicle that had parked down the street.

The vehicle that the males had walked to had been struck by a 9mm round and the residence had been struck twice, according to the investigating officer.

Investigators made contact with the female, who said that her boyfriend, who she identified, “is a very jealous person” and was using her phone to talk to the juvenile boy. She said that had threatened violence toward other males who speak with her.

The boy came to the sheriff’s department, but declined to be interviewed. He was arrested.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 29.