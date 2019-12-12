A 17-year-old boy will be tried on charges in an Oct. 24 shooting.

Jacob Enriquez has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a vehicle and residence early Thursday morning. Enriquez been arrested and charged in October on two counts of unlawful and intentional discharge of a firearm, a Class ID felony; and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony. He had sought to have the case transferred to juvenile court.

A Scotts Bluff County Court District Court judge denied that motion on Dec. 6. Enriquez was arraigned Thursday in Scotts Bluff County District Court. He has been scheduled for trial during the April jury term.

Charges against Enriquez stem from an Oct. 24 report in the 2700 block of West 25th Street. An investigating deputy found that several 9mm rounds had been fired at an occupied residence and vehicle.

One of the teens, a boy, said he had been text messaging with a girl to come to the residence and as two boys went to a vehicle that arrived at the residence, someone in a second vehicle shot at the vehicle as the boy’s open the door the vehicle and the residence.

Police questioned the girl who said her boyfriend had been using her phone and posing as her and had threatened violence to any other boys who talked to her. Enriquez continues to be held on a $200,000 bond.