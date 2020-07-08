The driver of a pickup truck heading north on Fifth Avenue in Scottsbluff noticed smoke coming from the vehicle Wednesday morning, so she pulled over quickly in the 1400 block.
Flames eventually burst out of the engine compartment before the Scottsbluff Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
Fire chief Tom Schingle said the driver was not injured.
“There are all kinds of things inside a vehicle being transported or carried or stored, whatever,” Schingle said of the dangers of a vehicle fire. “Then, of course, the vehicle itself poses some different hazards with tires rupturing, shocks rupturing, so there’s a whole myriad of things that could be in a vehicle that can exacerbate the fire. In this, it seemed to be fairly benign, so to speak.”
The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.
