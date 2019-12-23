Scottsbluff twins were a welcome present for the holiday; see Christmas birthdays as a perk

“It was an interesting day,” Randal Devlin said. “We had two girls at the time, and were just starting Christmas morning when my wife went into labor.”

Ahead of Christmas of 2010, the Devlins awaited the arrival of their twins who had an anticipated due date around Jan. 10. Randal had a feeling they would be born on Christmas Day and he was right.

Christmas presents are wrapped with care for loved ones and contain gifts to bring joy all year round. For Randal and Debra Devlin, they received two precious gifts Christmas morning in 2010 when their twin sons William and Henry were born.

“It added to the celebration,” he said.

Henry was born an hour before William and as the brothers share their birthdays, their bond remains strong. The boys remember riding in the back of the car when they were babies when they came up with the name “Bud.”

“I call my twin ‘Bud,’” Henry said. “It was first in the car when we first talked to each other. We were just talking this weird language and we were babies and then I said, ‘Bud’ and he said, ‘Yeah.’ To this day, I still call him ‘Bud.’”

Now, as William and Henry turn 9 years old, the Devlins are pleased to have both boys who bring a fun and enjoyable energy to the family.

“They are active and imaginative boys,” Randal said. “Christmas now has an added meaning for of them.”

As many families celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25 every year, the Devlins get a double holiday, celebrating Christmas in the morning and William’s and Henry’s birthday in the afternoon.

“Well, it’s great,” William said. “You have double presents and it’s very charming in a way. I mean it’s fun.”

Henry said a Christmas birthday is weird “because Christmas is when Jesus was born and we were born on the same day.”

Throughout the family’s day of celebration, the brothers said they get to pick what to eat for dinner.

“We get to pick whatever we want for Christmas dinner and Christmas Eve dinner,” Henry said.

This year, the brothers chose to have a buffet Christmas Eve, but had not yet decided on their Christmas dinner meal.

The Devlin twins said one of the perks of having a birthday on Christmas is the presents.

“It’s nice because you get to open presents,” Henry said. “A couple for your birthday and a lot for Christmas.”

Unfortunately, the brothers haven’t been able to host a birthday party on their birthdays as their friends spend time with their families over the holidays. Instead, they have to schedule the party either before or after Christmas.

Still, they make the best of it with several favorite birthday memories. One of the memories involved their little brother, Sam.

“It’s when we got action figures because right after we opened them, our little brother Sam got one of the figures and guess what?” Henry asked. “He got the legs and snapped them off.”

The action figure was a droid from Star-Wars Rogue One.

“It was not supposed to go off,” Henry added. “It was funny, though.”

Both of the brothers enjoy playing with Pokemon and are involved in a Pokemon Club, but they disagree when it comes to their favorite.

“So Henry really, really, really, really likes Eeveelutions, which are stage ones of Eevees,” William said. “She has magic makeup on her mane and when she evolves, it’s random.” William likes Jolteon.

While Henry and Williams have many similarities as twins, they say their personalities are different.

“We’re a little alike and a little different,” Henry said. “We have different personalities.”

Despite their different personalities, both are glad to be their parents’ Christmas presents every year as they give the day another reason to be surrounded by family.

The brothers are fourth graders at Westmoor Elementary.