Scottsbluff votes to explore waste disposal options

The Scottsbluff City Council voted Monday, March 2 to issue a request for proposal for waste disposal services amid questions about the readiness of a proposed regional landfill.

The measure authorizing the city to advertise for an RFP does not mean Scottsbluff is walking away from the proposed landfill. Instead, the council is indicating that they are trying to cover their bases. Officials are preparing for any potential snags with the new facility that would cause it to not be ready by 2026, when the Gering landfill fills up. The landfill is expected to reach its maximum capacity.

Scottsbluff is currently in an agreement with Gering to fund the new facility. Engineering firm TriHydro is working to find an appropriate location for the regional landfill. Mayor Raymond Gonzales and council member Jeanne McKerrigan voted against issuing the RFP.

Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn told the council he expects the city will have to find a way to dispose of its solid waste at least on a temporary basis while the new regional facility is built.

“At some point, the council is going to have to make a decision as to where you ultimately want to deposit your trash,” Kuckkahn said. “Is it going to be in a new regional landfill that you participate in and allocate significant resources toward? Or do we go to a private facility and have what I consider to be a predictable expense there? I’m not asking you to make that decision now, I’m simply asking you now to put out the RFP, look at what those numbers look like, what kind of services are provided with those numbers. Again, we don’t have to make those decisions. We don’t have to award the RFP, but I certainly think it’s important for us to look at what our options are down the road.”

Gering City Council member Ben Backus addressed the council, saying Scottsbluff is sending mixed messages with its actions and asked the council to vote against the issuance of the RFP.

“I’m not suggesting that we bail out of the effort that’s currently underway with TriHydro and that whole process,” Kuckkahn said. “We should continue on that line of thinking, but I don’t think we’re in a position at this point to say yea or nay to the landfill, and Gering isn’t either, because there’s big money involved in this enterprise.”

Gonzales emphasized that Scottsbluff is under contract with Gering and it would be up to Gering to allow Scottsbluff to break that contract if it reaches that point.

“Otherwise, as I mentioned at our last meeting, we will leave $550,000 on the table if we decide to walk,” Gonzales said. “I understand, Mr. Kuckkahn, where you’re looking at these options. I think the council at its last meeting said that they supported moving forward — not all of them — with the regional landfill. It’s a mixed message here, but I understand you’re trying to get your arms around it, and I appreciate you doing that.”

Earlier in the meeting, Gonzales presented a plaque and a key to the city to outgoing city manager Nathan Johnson, who was attending his last official activity before moving to Colorado.

“I have, over the years of working with you, learned to admire your leadership, your vision and your tenacity,” Gonzales told Johnson. “I think your staff that is here this evening and others would really say that you live by that motto that there is no I in team, and I appreciate everything that you’ve done for the City of Scottsbluff. This community is better for it. And I wish you well in your next position.”

