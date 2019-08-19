Scottsbluff, WNCC to combine for school resource officer positions

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scottsbluff City Council Monday night agreed to move forward with adding two full-time police officer positions to allow for school resource officers to be placed at Western Nebraska Community College.

The measure would increase the Scottsbluff Police Department to 33 patrol officers. At this time, there are 31 officers, all certified, according to Police Chief Kevin Spencer. Details will have to be finalized, but initial discussions indicate that the officers’ salaries will be split between the city and WNCC during school months and the city absorbing the cost during summer months. The program would be similar to the city’s program with Scottsbluff Public Schools.

WNCC Interim President John Harms addressed the council with concerns for the safety of students on campus. He said he would like to tell parents that WNCC can offer the safest possible campus, but right now he can’t do that.

“I’m very much concerned with what I’m seeing across the nation,” Harms said. “I really do hate to say this, but I don’t think that middle America is going to escape this altogether.”

WNCC will be bringing in consultants to assess what additional measures should be taken, but Harms said having a law enforcement presence on campus will make a difference.

“I’m living in a different world than the one that I grew up in,” WNCC Board of Governors member Tom Perkins said. “When I was growing up, there was no such thing as mass shootings ... Today’s mass shootings are always aimed at soft targets (such as schools).”

Spencer said the program is a good opportunity to create a law enforcement presence at the college.

“Our goal is to provide the safest campus for the students and the staff that we possibly can,” he said.

The two school resource officers would be seasoned officers with the two new officers assigned to patrol positions. Perkins said it is unfortunate that there is a need, but is pleased that the city and the college can come together for a solution.

“Unfortunately, responders train for something that will happen,” Perkins said, “not for something that might happen.”