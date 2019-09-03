Scottsbluff — A Scottsbluff woman faces charges stemming from an October 2018 drug arrest.

An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 23 for Priscilla Camacho, alias Priscilla Droppelman, 40, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Class IC felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators with the WING drug task force were working with a confidential informant in October 2018 who allegedly set up a controlled purchase of methamphetamine with Camacho. The informant alleged she had set up a purchase of two ounces of methamphetamine from Camacho for $1,600.

The informant met Camacho in the parking lot of a Scottsbluff restaurant where Camacho allegedly provided a package of suspected methamphetamine. The methamphetamine was weighed and came in at 62.4 grams.

Camacho appeared for arraignment on a charge of possession of methamphetamine (28 to 139 grams), a Class IC felony, Tuesday. She is being held on a $200,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6.