A Scottsbluff woman has been charged with three counts of distributing a controlled substance.

Janelle Night Walker, 40, has been charged with delivery/distribution of a controlled substance, a Class II felony, in Scotts Bluff County Court. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Oct. 30 and the woman appeared Monday for arraignment on charges.

Charges against Night Walker stem from April 16, 2019, when investigators with the WING Task Force and Scottsbluff Police Department, coordinated a controlled buy with an informant for about 3.5 grams of methamphetamine from Night Walker. The informant made contact with Night Walker, who allegedly told the informant she did not have the methamphetamine, but arranged another time to meet. The informant arranged to meet the woman at the corner of Tenth Avenue and E. 17th Street in Scottsbluff, according to the arrest affidavit.

About 48 minutes later, the informant and Night Walker met after Night Walker exited from a residence in the 1600 block of Tenth Avenue. Night Walker is alleged to have provided methamphetamine to the informant, tied off and wrapped in a plastic bag. Investigators weighed the product and it was tested at the Nebraska State Patrol.

A second controlled buy is alleged to have occurred on May 15. The informant allegedly purchased amphetamine from the woman at a Gering hotel. The woman is alleged to have sold .9 grams of methamphetamine.

Night Walker is being held on a $250,000 bond. Night Walker is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14 for a preliminary hearing.