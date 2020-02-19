A 20-year-old Scottsbluff woman is accused of selling methamphetamine to an informant during two instances in June.

Irma Hernandez, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class II felony.

Hernandez is accused of selling methamphetamine to an informant for the WING drug task force on June 3 and June 6.

The informant had identified the person the informant had contacted for the June 3 drug deal as Lorana Arriaga, which is alleged to be an alias for Hernandez, and they agreed to meet at a Scottsbluff gas station. An investigator observed as the two people made the exchange, with Hernandez asking the informant for a cigarette and slipping two packages of suspected methamphetamine into the informant’s cigarette case. Nebraska State Patrol crime lab tests confirmed the substance to be .4812 grams of methamphetamine.

On June 6, the informant said they had contacted Hernandez again and she had allegedly agreed to sell methamphetamine to the informant, agreeing to meet at a residence on Hazaldeane Drive. A investigator observed as Hernandez arrived at the home and the informant leaned over a passenger front and talked to the passenger. After the contact, the informant provided the officer with a small plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine. Nebraska State Patrol crime lab tests confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine, weighing .2234 grams.

A warrant was issued for the woman’s arrest on Jan. 29. She was arraigned on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court and is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 25. Bond in the case has been set at $100,000.